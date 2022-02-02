Polkadex (PDEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $301,768.00

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Polkadex has a market cap of $31.75 million and approximately $301,768.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadex has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $7.05 or 0.00019094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.46 or 0.07213182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,181.46 or 1.00657106 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054803 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

