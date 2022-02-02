PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $207,554.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00052997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.25 or 0.07181307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,609.94 or 0.99871938 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055103 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

