Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,400

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($22.18) to GBX 1,400 ($18.82) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.13) to GBX 1,170 ($15.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,620 ($21.78).

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,081.50 ($14.54) on Monday. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.35). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,254.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,374.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The firm has a market cap of £5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

