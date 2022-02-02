Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFTA. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Portage Fintech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:PFTA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,852. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.00.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.