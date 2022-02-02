Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $50.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 649,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,684,000 after acquiring an additional 543,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after acquiring an additional 541,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 644,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. 626,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,639. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

