PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58, Fidelity Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

PCH stock opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $65.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

