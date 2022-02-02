PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58, Fidelity Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

PCH stock opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $47.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

