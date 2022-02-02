PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58, Fidelity Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $47.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

