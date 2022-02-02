PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Up 3.5%

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.97 and last traded at $54.02. 2,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 407,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

Several brokerages have commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

