PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.97 and last traded at $54.02. 2,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 407,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $290,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 54,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 76,860 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

