PowerPool Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $39.99 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,479,810 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

