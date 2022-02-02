Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $14.58

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $14.15. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 2,133 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $607.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after buying an additional 413,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after buying an additional 300,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 630,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.