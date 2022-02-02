Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $14.58

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $14.15. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 2,133 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
The company has a market cap of $607.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after buying an additional 413,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after buying an additional 300,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 630,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
