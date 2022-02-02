Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.930-$3.980 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.93-$3.98 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.