Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $457,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 180,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,061 shares of company stock worth $9,739,837 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $184.44 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.