Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PagerDuty by 12.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 58.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $2,957,053.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,293 shares of company stock worth $7,505,869. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

Shares of PD stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

