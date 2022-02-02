Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $594,000 Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $176,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of PSP opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.