Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $659,000 Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Selecta Biosciences worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SELB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 277.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 689,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after buying an additional 448,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 13,193.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 353,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $298.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 3,748,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,468,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and sold 42,848 shares valued at $129,655. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SELB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

