Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Appian during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Appian by 187.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $236.38.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,300 shares of company stock worth $1,339,773 and sold 12,120 shares worth $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.