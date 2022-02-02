Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,074 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 435.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 179.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $22,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

BNGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $676.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

