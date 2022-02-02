Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,085 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of LexinFintech worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LX. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth approximately $13,166,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 401.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 956,735 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 461,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 1,657.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 325,452 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $662.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $460.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.