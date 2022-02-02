Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,085 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of LexinFintech worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LX. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth approximately $13,166,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 401.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 956,735 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 461,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 1,657.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 325,452 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LX opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $662.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.
About LexinFintech
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
