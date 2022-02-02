Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,513.96.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $984.20 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $780.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,268.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,414.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.