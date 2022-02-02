Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $354,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cummins were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 52.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 124.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $225.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.92. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

