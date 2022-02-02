Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $600,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,353,000 after purchasing an additional 306,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $387.01 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

