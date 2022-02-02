Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $365.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

