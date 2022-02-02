Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 450 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,922,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,467 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

TD opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.6958 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

