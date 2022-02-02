Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

