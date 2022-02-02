PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRO. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in PROS by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 324,407 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PROS by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PROS by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PROS by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 85,220 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.55. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $943,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,262 shares of company stock worth $1,920,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

