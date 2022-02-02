Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend by 13.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Provident Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of PFS opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial Services stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

