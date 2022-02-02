Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $347,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED opened at $153.01 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $136.92 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.81.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLED. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.