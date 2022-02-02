Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

