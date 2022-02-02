Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases Shares of 3,503 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $20,736,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 141,037 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,911,000 after buying an additional 88,743 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,772,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 424.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 65,699 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $93.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

