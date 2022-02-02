Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €58.00 ($65.17) to €70.50 ($79.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.77.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.