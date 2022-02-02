Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Premier Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFC. Raymond James cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $30.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter worth $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter worth $211,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

