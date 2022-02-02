Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Princeton Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Princeton in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on BPRN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $32.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $32.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.