Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Cut by Piper Sandler

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $42.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

