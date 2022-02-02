Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Increased by Wedbush

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

