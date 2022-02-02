Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Community Financial Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Community Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

TCFC opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $228.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 32.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Community Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,237,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

