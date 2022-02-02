Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issued By Scotiabank

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.14. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Bell Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 65,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 41,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $6,283,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

