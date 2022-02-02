Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.22.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOV. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.24. Dover has a one year low of $117.88 and a one year high of $184.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,173,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Dover by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 293,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Dover by 4,175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 174,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

