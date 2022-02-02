Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.