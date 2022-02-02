Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.87. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $627.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.72 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $589.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $671.85 and its 200 day moving average is $623.64. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $500.14 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Amundi purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $351,163,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

