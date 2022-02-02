Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Raised by Analyst

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TOY. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.45.

TSE TOY opened at C$49.23 on Monday. Spin Master has a one year low of C$25.54 and a one year high of C$54.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 23.61.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$899.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$750.77 million.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

