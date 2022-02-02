Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Monro, Inc. Lifted by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monro in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Monro’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Monro stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Monro has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Monro by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monro by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.