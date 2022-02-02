QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,024 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 2.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $59,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $182.07 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

