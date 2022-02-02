Quant Price Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Quant has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $112.86 or 0.00305211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $81.48 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006985 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000987 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.32 or 0.01231392 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.