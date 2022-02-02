Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.56 Per Share

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.40.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

NYSE PWR opened at $103.12 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $73.56 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $175,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

