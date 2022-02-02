Quantis Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $14,708.85 and approximately $17.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.21 or 0.07259323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,871.34 or 0.99716688 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054424 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

