Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,123,891 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $4.52.

Separately, assumed coverage on Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

In related news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth $201,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 36.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 672,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 179,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth $752,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the second quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

