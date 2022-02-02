Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

QH opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.86.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $171.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.17 million. Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quhuo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

