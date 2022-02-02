Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $16,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Quidel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Quidel by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Quidel stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.36. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $91.14 and a 52 week high of $255.40.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

